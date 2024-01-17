Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments from Richard Allen attorneys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attorneys and prosecutors in the Delphi murders case are set to debate in the Indiana Supreme Court Thursday.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Thursday’s hearing comes after several trial delays, multiple attorney switches, evidence releases, and a theory that German and Williams were killed as part of a “ritualistic sacrifice.“

The debate in the Indiana Supreme Court will feature arguments from Allen’s lawyers and opposing prosecutors, arguing either for or against the reinstatement of Allen’s original attorneys and the removal of Special Judge Frances Gull from the case.

News 8 will livestream the debates starting at 11 a.m. EDT.