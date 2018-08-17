Indiana University houses about 100 new students in residence hall lounges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – There are too many new students at Indiana University for the number of dorm rooms.

That’s sending more than 100 students into makeshift housing in residence hall lounges.

Bunk beds and table are now in lounges for the students.

The Bloomington campus had a record-setting beginner class.

A spokesperson for the university says the housing assignments are temporary and the plan is to have those students in a dorm by the end of the semester.

A letter was sent to about 250 students two weeks ago letting them know they might be affected by dorms being filled to capacity.