Indianapolis company announces May layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An IT and customer service company in Indianapolis has announced it will lay off 65 workers in its health sector at the end of May with employees being notified the week of March 27.

HighPoint Digital is an Information Technology and Customer Experience solution provider to the Federal Government. The company provides IT services, contact center support, training, and media services.

HighPoint is privately held with 250+ employees across offices and locations in Indianapolis, Indiana and Herndon, Virginia.