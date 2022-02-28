News

Indianapolis Public Library to bring back in-person programs, events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library will bring back in-person events and programs beginning March 1.

The decision comes in response to the decrease of coronavirus cases in Marion County, IndyPL said Monday.

Upcoming in-person events and programs include career centers, computer and technology classes, concerts, family game nights, health and wellness programming and clubs, and story time for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

John Helling, IndyPL interim CEO, says the Library is a safe space where patrons gather over shared interests.

“While we are thankful that technology allows us to stay connected virtually, we’re delighted to welcome the public to participate in our in-person programming and to connect with the community in person,” Helling said.

March 2022 in-person programming includes:

Reading Ready Time: Our early childhood programming prepares young children for success in school and in life. In March, the Library will reintroduce story times for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers at various branch locations. Additional spring programs include topics such as sign language, yoga, puppet shows, art, and music — all of which will help babies and toddlers learn important developmental skills for reading and literacy.

Hot Jazz for Cool Kids: Hot Jazz for Cool Kids is a family-friendly series of jazz concerts featuring Indy’s leading jazz musicians, held in the Clowes Auditorium at Central Library. These one-hour concerts are a great way to introduce young people to the excitement of live music and are popular with jazz fans of any age.

Celebrating the Roots of Our Foods: Come and join Marion County Public Health Department Nutrition Services as they explore the history of 18th-century spice trade around the world and how cooks from Africa, South America, and Cuba still influence foods in the US today. This program will take place March-May at various branch locations.

Build Your Own Movie Machine: Discover the magic of animation by creating your own zoetrope! A forerunner to the modern movie, a zoetrope creates the illusion of motion from a series of individual pictures. School-aged artists and storytellers will enjoy this early form of animated storytelling.

Beginning March 7, the Library will no longer require masks within its buildings. Masks will still be available for purchase.

Some library programs will continue to be offered virtually, as well.