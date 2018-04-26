Indianapolis seeks help to plan future neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis leaders want your help to plan future neighborhoods.

A two-hour meeting Thursday at the Hawthorne Community Center, 2440 W Ohio St., was one of 13 public meetings scheduled.

The goal is to attract people to Indy as well as retain residents. The meetings will plan for what the Department of Metropolitan Development calls “21st century amenities and lifestyles.” In particular, leaders would like to see changes in transit corridors and cultural districts and how to use land for transportation, economic development and parks and recreation.

According to Jessica Thorpe of the Department of Metropolitan Development, it’s part of a broader intitiative called Plan 2020.

“Through Plan 2020, we’re really taking a ground up look at our core plans to make sure that we’re better positioned for the future. As part of that, we have developed a new system that provides a more flexible, adaptive set of recommendations,” Thorpe said.

The Department of Metropolitan Development organized the meetings. Input will be used in the land use plan, which will be presented in October for a final review.

People can also makes comments online by at plan2020.com/landuse. Here is a list of the remaining meetings: