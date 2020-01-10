Indy Eleven announces 2020 home schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven is sharing a first look at the 2020 schedule.

Head Coach Martin Rennie and Communications Director John Koluder stopped by Daybreak to release the list of 2020 home games.

On the schedule for Indy:

April 4 vs. Louisville City FC

April 15 vs. Loudoun United FC

Mar 4 vs. Hartford Athletic

May 8 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

May 23 vs. North Carolina FC

June 6 vs. Birmingham Legion

June 13 vs. Sporting Kansas City II

July 11 vs. Charlotte Independence

July 18 vs. Philadelphia Union II

July 25 vs. Saint Louis FC

August 22 vs. Miami FC

August 30 vs. Charleston Battery

September 5 vs. Memphis 901 FC

September 19 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

September 27 vs. New York Red Bulls II

October 10 vs. Sporting Kansas City II

October 17 vs. Atlanta United 2

Full season ticket packages are now on sale.

The entire schedule will be released Thursday afternoon.

WISH-TV is proud to be your home for Indy Eleven games on TV.





