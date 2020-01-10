Indy Eleven announces 2020 home schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven is sharing a first look at the 2020 schedule.
Head Coach Martin Rennie and Communications Director John Koluder stopped by Daybreak to release the list of 2020 home games.
On the schedule for Indy:
- April 4 vs. Louisville City FC
- April 15 vs. Loudoun United FC
- Mar 4 vs. Hartford Athletic
- May 8 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
- May 23 vs. North Carolina FC
- June 6 vs. Birmingham Legion
- June 13 vs. Sporting Kansas City II
- July 11 vs. Charlotte Independence
- July 18 vs. Philadelphia Union II
- July 25 vs. Saint Louis FC
- August 22 vs. Miami FC
- August 30 vs. Charleston Battery
- September 5 vs. Memphis 901 FC
- September 19 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- September 27 vs. New York Red Bulls II
- October 10 vs. Sporting Kansas City II
- October 17 vs. Atlanta United 2
Full season ticket packages are now on sale.
The entire schedule will be released Thursday afternoon.
WISH-TV is proud to be your home for Indy Eleven games on TV.