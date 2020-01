Indy man sentenced to 730 days for shoplifting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to more than 700 days in prison for shoplifting.

According to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, 34-year-old John Messmore was arrested on September 18 after stealing two pairs of earrings from the JC Penny at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Messmore, who was already on probation for theft in Hendricks County, was convicted on Dec. 10 after a one-day trial.

He was sentenced to 730 days in prison on January 8.