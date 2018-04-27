Indy mayor, police send warning about goaltending

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is sending a strong message about goaltending.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has issued an executive order against the basketball infraction.

“Indiana is the center of the basketball universe, and sometimes that means we have an obligation to stand up and defend the basic rules of the game,” Hogsett said in a statement.

The announcement follows a controversial final few seconds in Wednesday’s matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the closing seconds of Game 5, Pacers guard Victor Oladipo drove to the basket but was stopped by Cavs star LeBron James. The NBA later announced that the referees missed the call and the play should’ve been called as goaltending.

The game then ended with James hitting a buzzer-beating shot to win the game, which had been a tie following the controversial play.

Going one step further, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the executive order will be “strictly enforced.”

This executive order shall be strictly enforced. Witnesses have come forward and video evidence has been obtained of a goaltending violation during a recent game in another city…@cavs, we’re looking at you… #Pacers #Together #1ndy https://t.co/mMLSIkZwzM— IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 27, 2018

The Pacers and Cavs will play again Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.