Sports restaurant set to open near I-69, 116th Street in Fishers

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux celebrated the opening of its Indianapolis restaurant in May 2023. (Provided Photo/Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux on X)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A sports restaurant that features chicken, hamburgers, po’boys, desserts, cocktails and other goodies will open Monday in Fishers.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has two other Indiana locations: on Grant Street in West Lafayette; and on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Walk-On’s opened a location in May 2023 in downtown Indianapolis in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. That location closed in January.

Former Purdue and NFL quarterback Drew Brees has previously been named as one of the financial backers of the franchise restaurant’s expansion. Walk-On’s franchise owners — Todd Johnson, Wade Kornblith, and NFL Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, of Trident Hospitality — are opening the new location in Fishers.

A news release on the new Fishers location said, “The restaurant is located at 11655 Fishers Corner Blvd., in Fishers, IN and just a short drive from downtown Indianapolis.”

That address is northwest of the I-69 interchange for 116th Street, and across the street from the Target department store at the former O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar location.

Area chamber of commerce leaders and Walk-On’s operators will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Monday. One of the first 100 guests will receive free Walk-On’s food for a year.