Indy Parks breaks ground on Indianapolis World Sports Park project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indy Parks broke ground Monday on a $12.5 million project at Indianapolis World Sports Park on the city’s southeast side.

Indy Parks says the project on South Post Road and East Prospect Street will create a new concession pavilion with restrooms and a paved parking lot next to the existing sports fields.

The groundbreaking marked the first Lilly Endowment grant project to begin this year. Announced early last year, the Lilly Endowment awarded $80 million in grants to fund improvements at 42 parks across the city.

“Over the last several years, the City and its partners committed a total of $140 million to upgrade the Indy Parks system because we understand the benefits of a good park,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in a release. “Today’s groundbreaking will ensure the World Sports Park can hold bigger and better events for families and sports lovers of every kind.”

The 42 Lilly Endowment projects include parks in all nine townships that will see improvements to sports fields and facilities, playgrounds, splash pads, trails, and more.

According to a release, “Other planned sports field and facility projects include field improvements at Frederick Douglass Park, converting the football field at Gustafson Park into a multi-purpose field, field, and stadium improvements at Kuntz Sports Complex, and field improvements to better serve youth football leagues at Tarkington Park.”

Indianapolis World Sports Park is home to multi-use sports fields where community members play soccer, cricket, lacrosse, hurling, rugby, and Gaelic football.

“Today’s project here at Indianapolis World Sports Park is an example of the investments we are making in our sports fields and facilities,” said Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd, in a release. “These historic investments in sports facilities across the city will provide residents of all ages with greater opportunities to play the sports they love.”