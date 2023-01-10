Local

Lilly Endowment grants $80M to improve 42 Indianapolis parks

Mayor Joe Hogsett (at podium) joins others on Jan. 10, 2023, at Washington Park to announce Lilly Endowment is giving 42 Indianapolis parks and three parks foundations a total of $80 million. (Photo Provided/Mayor's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of $80 million in improvements are coming to dozens of Indianapolis parks, the city announced Tuesday.

The complete list of 42 parks getting grants from Lilly Endowment was provided in a news release.

The amount of the grant is 14 times the amount in the city government’s capital budget for parks.

Work includes trail uprgrades, new playgrounds, and splash pads.

Three other other grants that are part of the total $80 million will given to park foundations: $2.6 million to the Eagle Creek Park Foundation, $2.5 million to Friends of Garfield Park, and $3 million to the Holliday Park Foundation.

The projects follow a five-year master plan launched in 2017. Construction will run through 2025.

From the city government, here is the full project list: