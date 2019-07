CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – IndyCar driver Pippa Mann recently got behind the wheel of a different vehicle.

Mann drove a Carmel fire ladder truck in order to help raise awareness for organ donation.

Mann is the spokesperson for Donate Life Indiana and the group is the main sponsor of her Indy 500 entry.

In a tweet after the driver, Mann said it was fun but that she’s sticking to an IndyCar.

To watch man drive the truck, click on the video.