IndyCar drivers team up in charity pingpong event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar drivers teamed up to raise money for a good cause Wednesday.

Defending series champ Josef Newgarden organized a charity pingpong tournament. The event benefits the Serious Fun Children’s Network, a charity started by Paul Newman.

24-Hour News 8 Indy 500 correspondent Laura Steele had the chance to speak with many of the drivers participating in the event. 

Click the video above to see more from the drivers as they enjoy the event and even engage in a bit of friendly trash talk.

