IndyCar drivers team up in charity pingpong event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar drivers teamed up to raise money for a good cause Wednesday.

Defending series champ Josef Newgarden organized a charity pingpong tournament. The event benefits the Serious Fun Children’s Network, a charity started by Paul Newman.

24-Hour News 8 Indy 500 correspondent Laura Steele had the chance to speak with many of the drivers participating in the event.

