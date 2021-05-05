Inside INdiana Business

AEP signs power agreement for solar farm project

STARKE CO., Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Ohio-based AEP Energy has signed a long-term renewable energy purchase agreement for power from a 1,400-megawatt solar farm in north central Indiana. The Mammoth Solar project covers more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties and is being developed by Doral LLC, a renewable energy developer based in Israel.

“AEP Energy is focused on providing customers with integrated, carbon-free energy supplies that deliver long-term price stability while benefitting the environment and surrounding communities,” said Greg Hall, president, AEP Energy. “Agreements like the one with Doral LLC demonstrate how our innovative energy solutions can support the development of new renewable clean energy resources, boost local economies and help our customers power their homes and businesses with clean, reliable energy.”

Mammoth Solar 1 is expected to begin construction during the fourth quarter of 2021 and reach commercial operation by the second quarter of 2023.

AEP Energy is a subsidiary of American Electric Power Inc. (Nasdaq: AEP), which also owns Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power Co.