Ball State breaks ground on Multicultural Center

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Ball State University has broken ground on its new Multicultural Center with construction set to start in a few weeks. The $4 million, 10,500-square-foot project was approved by the board of trustees last year.

The school says the new building will provide on-campus services and strive to support all students while promoting diversity and inclusion. The center is also intended to be a resource for the recruitment, retention and enrichment of a culturally diverse student population, according to officials.

The Multicultural Center will be developed east of Bracken Library and adjacent to the planned East Mall and Grand Lawn.

The building is slated to be finished and operational in 2020.