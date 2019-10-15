Biomedical firm to expand in Plainfield

LifeNet Health is headquartered in Virginia. It announced plans to expand its Plainfield location. (photo courtesy LifeNet Health)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Virginia-based LifeNet Health says it intends to expand its presence in Plainfield with the addition of more than 100 jobs. The biomedical firm says it is investing more than $18 million as it expands in Indiana.

LifeNet Health’s 70,000-square-foot biologics logistics center is already operational and currently employs 45 people.

The plan is to grow its staff by up to 127 employees by the end of 2023.

Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the company has joined a growing list of biomedical companies in the Hoosier state.

“LifeNet Health is in great company here, joining an ecosystem of more than 1,750 life sciences firms that are developing life-enhancing and life-saving solutions,” said Bedel.

The company says it provides a variety of transplant solutions from organ procurement to tissue-implant technologies and cellular therapies used in both surgery and research.

LifeNet says each year it distributes 600,000 tissue implants worldwide.

“The surgeons and patients we serve demand unique capabilities,” said Rony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of LifeNet. “Establishing this biologics logistics center represents a commitment of excellence to our customers and partners, as well as their patients.”

The company is currently hiring for a facilities manager, general manager, and distribution service technician for its Plainfield facility.