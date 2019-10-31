Evansville plastics firm to expand operations

Officials from Berry Global and others break ground on an expansion of the company’s plant in Odon. (photo courtesy: Daviess Co. EDC)

ODON, In (Inside INdiana Business) — Describing it as a competitive win for the town of Odon, Evansville-based Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) broke ground Wednesday on a significant expansion of its plant in the town of 1,300.

The plastics wrap firm is adding 40,000 square feet to its blown film operations in what Berry calls a “multi-million” dollar investment. The company says it will add 11 new jobs on top of the approximately 40 people already working at the plant.

The Daviess County Economic Development Corp. says Berry Global could have chosen to expand one of its other facilities but decided Odon was the best option.

“Daviess County has a strong workforce, and Berry’s decision to expand here and create new jobs reflects the strength of that available workforce,” said Bryant Niehoff, executive director for Daviess County EDC. “Berry has already proven to be a great partner for the town and for the county, and we look forward to helping Berry achieve maximum benefit for its investment here.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Berry Global up to $100,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans which is contingent upon hiring Hoosiers.

“As a global corporation, we regard local engagement as very important to our short- and long-term success, and we appreciate what the state of Indiana and the local county has done to make our growth possible here,” said Phil Stolz, executive vice president of operations for Berry’s Engineered Materials Division.

Niehoff says Daviess County has an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent which creates challenges for companies looking to hire workers. “But because of their (Berry) reputation and because of the wages, the benefits this company provides, I think they will I think they’ll fare just fine,” said Niehoff.

Heavy machinery is already in place with preliminary groundwork underway. The company intends to have the expansion operational in 2020.