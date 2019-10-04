Fire protection company launches in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A new commercial fire protection and life safety company has launched in Indy. CertaSite is led by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Wyatt, a 30-year veteran of the fire and life safety industry who says the company aims to provide customers with a “simplified and dependable solution to managing all of the fire protection and life safety systems found in commercial buildings.”

Wyatt spent 25 years at Koorsen Fire & Security in various leadership positions and was the company’s former president. Wyatt was recruited to lead CertaSite by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm that is CertaSite’s primary investor.



CertaSite says it has added five fire protection and life safety companies to its portfolio and is searching for more. Currently it includes:

Approved Protection Systems (Michigan)

Company One Suppression (Illinois and Iowa)

County Fire Protection (Ohio and Pennsylvania)

Fields Fire Protection (Michigan)

Spears Fire & Safety (Michigan)

“Our focus on people carries through to acquisitions, where we look to preserve the legacy of these often family-owned businesses, offering employees development and career advancement and customers expanded services and support,” Wyatt said. “We recognize and respect that these companies are a strong presence in their communities, thanks to the hard work and dedication of their founders. Along with Riverside, we are investing in what they spent a lifetime building.”

