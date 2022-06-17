Inside INdiana Business

Groundbreaking set for South Shore Line Double Track project

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Federal, state and local officials will be on hand Monday to break ground on the much anticipated South Shore Double Track project. The $649 million project will add a second, 16.9-mile track next to the existing line between Gary and Michigan City.

Plans for the Double Track project have been in the works since 2016. In addition to the new track, the project will add four bridges and eight new platforms.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which is overseeing the project, says adding a second line will reduce travel time between Michigan City and Millennium Park in Chicago by 33 minutes.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the project will result in “unmatched economic growth for the region and the state.” The project is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Governor Eric Holcomb will join Senator Todd Young (R-IN), Congressman Frank Mrvan (D-1), former Congressman Pete Visclosky, and FTA Region 5 Regional Administrator Kelley Brookins for the groundbreaking, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time.