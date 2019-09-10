Barn in Delphi among sites to get Indiana historic renovation grants

The owners of this barn in Attica received a grant from the state for renovations. They intend to turn it in an event venue. (Photo Provided/Office of Community & Rural Affairs)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Seven Hoosier properties — including a 107-year-old hotel and an 80-year-old barn — will get a cash infusion to breathe new life into the structures and create business opportunities.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs awarded the properties varying amounts through the Historic Renovation Grant Program.

Each property received funding for work on exterior features, such as roof replacement, masonry restoration and replacement windows.

Here’s a list of the grant recipients:

Derek and Christine May are awarded $83,200 to restore a historic barn in the city of Attica. The barn and adjacent Italianate style home will be used as an event venue.

BenHur LLC is awarded $100,000 to rehabilitate the Ben-Hur Hotel in downtown Crawfordsville. Built in 1912/1913, the developer plans to turn it into a 57-room boutique hotel.

Backstay Lofts LLC is awarded $100,000 to complete the renovation and restoration of the historic Backstay Welt building into Back Stay Lofts in downtown Union City. The building will include community space for a WorkOne office.

Ann Knebel is awarded $11,175 to preserve the Peter Muller House in the town of Ferdinand. The 154-year-old house will be used, in part, as office space for a nonprofit group.

James Buckingham is awarded $17,994 to preserve a structure in Geneva built in 1895 after most of the town was destroyed by fire. It will be used as an antique store.

Morgan Building and Land is awarded $32,200 to renovate the Granville Hull building in downtown Lafayette. The building will offer commercial and residential use.

This is the third year of the grant program designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties.

“Maintaining Indiana’s historic fabric and character is vital to growing the state’s economy and attracting talent,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

“Restoring and protecting these historic sites help these communities attract visitors and grow their local economy,” said Jodi Golden, executive director of Office of Community and Rural Affairs. “We are excited this grant is helping our rural communities continue to thrive while preserving a piece of Indiana history.”

Starting in fiscal year 2020-21, more funds will be available for applications.