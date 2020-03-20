Houston Group Homes acquired

An Indiana-based intermediate care services provider is one of four companies acquired by Texas-based Caregiver Inc. Financial terms of the deal for Houston Group Homes Inc. were not disclosed.

Houston Group Homes operates five intermediate care group homes in Montgomery and Boone counties for people with mental disabilities. According to the company’s website, the company helps to provide skills training to ensure those it serves are ready for community living.

The company employs about 40 workers. Caregiver did not specify whether those jobs would be negatively affected.

“Strategically, we’ve found like-minded high-quality service providers who were looking for the right partner to take their business to the next level,” said Gary Nettis Jr., chief development officer of Caregiver. “We’re excited to round out our portfolio offerings and continue to provide with compassion and respect the best services possible to vulnerable populations.”

Cargiver is a long-term care services provider for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The company also acquired Cori Care and Absolute Care, both headquartered in Ohio, as well as Personal Care Choices in Tennessee. Financial details of those acquisitions were also not disclosed.