Incentives approved for Plymouth distribution center

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Plymouth Common Council has approved a tax abatement for South Bend-based Holladay Properties, which is building a $3.1 million distribution center in the Marshall County city. The building will serve as the northern Indiana headquarters for Carmel-based replacement window company Renewal by Andersen.

The Marshall County Economic Development Corp. says the 25,000-square-foot facility will also include sales and accounting offices.

The company plans to open the location with 85 employees, including all of the workers at its existing distribution center in South Bend, some from its corporate headquarters in Carmel, as well as an undisclosed number of new hires.

The MCEDC says the average wage for the employees in Plymouth will be above $25 per hour.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in June with operations beginning in February 2023.