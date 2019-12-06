Bedford ice maker acquired by US packaged ice firm

BEDFORD, Ind (Inside INdiana Business) — A Bedford-based packaged ice company that serves the southern half of Indiana and parts of Kentucky has been purchased by one of the biggest ice-making companies in the nation.

Cosner Ice Co. Inc. has been purchased by New Jersey-Arctic Glacier LLC. The deal includes Cosner Transportation LLC.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Indiana company was started in 1971 as an extension to the family’s grocery store, according to the company website. What started out as a side business quickly become the primary business. Today, Cosner Ice produces 240 tons of ice daily.

“We will be even better positioned, and with greater capacity and capabilities, to service our current and new customers in the mid-western marketplace,” said Jason Cosner.

Arctic Glacier says the acquisition helps strengthen its presence in the Midwest. The company has purchased eight other smaller ice companies this year and 21 over the last three years.

Glacier operates 49 production plants and 49 distribution facilities across Canada and the northeastern, central and western United States.