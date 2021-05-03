Inside INdiana Business

Indiana State, Ivy Tech create transfer agreement

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana State University say a new transfer agreement will allow for a smooth process for Ivy Tech engineering graduates transferring to ISU’s engineering program. The agreement calls for any Ivy Tech engineering student who meets the transfer requirements of 61 credits being able to transfer into ISU’s engineering program as a junior.

“We are pleased to partner with Ivy Tech to provide an additional pathway for interested Hoosiers to become engineers — the creative problem solvers and builders of our state,” said Nesli Alp, ISU’s dean of the College of Technology.

ISU says other eligibility requirements include an application for admission, course grades of “C” or better and average grade-point average of 2.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

“This engineering articulation agreement is the latest example of a long history of strong transfer partnerships between Ivy Tech and Indiana State University. We are excited that this collaboration will allow Hoosier engineering students to begin their educational journey with an Ivy Tech associate degree and then seamlessly transfer into the engineering degree at ISU,” said Ivy Tech Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Russ Baker.