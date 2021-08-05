Inside INdiana Business

Indiana to spend $1.3M for distribution of opioid blocker

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The state of Indiana has announced $1.3 million in funding to distribute opioid reversal agent Naloxone statewide to Hoosiers at risk of drug overdose. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana has reported a 33% increase in fatal overdoses in 2020.

“Each dose of naloxone represents another life that could be saved and another opportunity to engage individuals with substance use disorder in treatment. The effects of COVID-19 continue to linger, and now more than ever we must make treatments like naloxone readily available to any Hoosier who may encounter an individual experiencing an overdose,” said Governor Holcomb.

Naloxone is also known as Narcan and is administered to prevent opioid overdose and has been credited with saving countless lives. Indiana nonprofit Overdose Lifeline Inc. will distribute 35,000 doses to first responders, families, friends and others who would be first on the scene of a possible overdose. The nonprofit also plans to buy 215 more NaloxBox units to place across the state.

“The opportunity for grassroots distribution eliminates barriers to getting this life-saving medication into the hands of those who need it most. Overdose Lifeline, Inc. is incredibly grateful to Gov. Holcomb for continuing to invest in the lives of Hoosiers with substance use disorder,” said Justin Phillips, founder of Overdose Lifeline, Inc.

Funding was made available by a grant from the FSSA Division of Mental Health and Addiction. This is the state’s third investment in distributing the drug since May 2020. Overdose Lifeline says the organization and the Indiana Department of Health have distributed more than 40,000 doses this year.

Anyone wanting to receive a Naloxone supply can click here for more information.