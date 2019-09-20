Indiana unemployment dips again

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.3% in August, compared to 3.4% the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says while unemployment fell, the state also lost 2,100 private-sector jobs last month.

Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Indiana’s labor force saw a net decrease of more than 2,100 over the previous month. The state’s total labor force, which includes Hoosiers who are either employed or seeking employment, stands at nearly 3.4 million.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate of 64.6% remains higher than the national rate of 63.2%.

The DWD says the decrease in jobs in August was primarily due to losses in the leisure and hospitality sector, as well as manufacturing. Those losses were partially offset by gains in the financial activities and professional and business services sectors.

Indiana’s unemployment rate is lower than the national rate of 3.7%, which is flat compared to July. Of the surrounding states, Indiana continues to be the only one with an unemployment rate below 4%. Only Minnesota has a lower unemployment rate in the Midwest at 3.1%.