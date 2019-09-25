Indy Airport named ‘best’ by J.D. Power

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis International Airport has received an award one executive calls a “brass ring.” J.D. Power has named the airport the best medium-sized airport in North America, marking the second time in four years the airport has received the honor. The designation was awarded based on the J.D. Power 2019 North American Airport Satisfaction Study, which measures customer satisfaction on criteria including airport accessibility, security check and terminal facilities.

The airport received an overall satisfaction score of 833 out of 1,000. In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said the award is a big deal.

“It indicates the incredible hard work that all the staff does at this airport because the bricks and mortars could only get you to a certain point; it really is the dedication of the staff and the focus on becoming better and continuing to become better,” said Rodriguez. “This airport is 10 years old and it continues to win awards because the staff is so dedicated. The whole organization is not satisfied with status quo, so we continuously make the experience better and try to represent the region even better than it already is represented.”

The study marked IND first in a variety of areas, including cleanliness of terminal concourses and hallways, as well as restrooms. The airport also received top marks for terminal comfort, atmosphere/ambiance, and WiFi service.

“Just in the last five years, we’ve developed and put into place the fastest WiFi in any airport in the United States,” said Rodriguez. “It’s a powerful customer service tool and we continue to look at different customer service initiatives. It’s all about public value; it’s all about making your facility more valuable.”

The Indy airport received the award in 2016 and was also named the best small airport in North American in 2010. The airport was also rated in the top three each year, with the exception of 2011 through 2014 as no study was published during that time.

“Indianapolis International Airport is one of the best airports in the country, greeting guests from around the globe as they arrive in Indianapolis,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a news release. “It’s an honor but not a surprise to have an organization like J. D. Power once again recognize our outstanding facilities, highlighting the continued investment and exceptional level of service provided by IAA and all airport employees.”

The airport is currently implementing its Concessions Refresh program, which involves upgrades and replacements to restaurants and retail stores throughout the airport, which will include both national and local brands.

The award comes more than two months after the airport was recognized in Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 2019 World’s Best Domestic Airports Awards list.