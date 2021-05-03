Inside INdiana Business

Indy tech company expanding, adding 400 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based Software-as-a-Service company has announced plans to expand in central Indiana. Kennected, which has developed a platform to teach business owners techniques to improve lead generation, says it will invest more than $2 million in its Indy operations and create up to 405 jobs by the end of 2025.

The company says it has already hired 50 people toward its goal and is currently looking for a second location south of downtown Indy to accommodate its growing team.

“We are passionate about our Indianapolis roots and the tech community that belongs to the city,” Cody Harvey, chief strategy officer for Kennected, said in a news release. “We have looked up to the successful entrepreneurs and business leaders here for so many years. We have been inspired by the impact entrepreneurs bring to our communities. We want to step up and do our part bringing growth to the city.”

The company says part of the investment will include the launch of its K-Suite, which will involve the release of four software products over the next six months.

Kennected was founded in 2018 and currently employs more than 100 people globally, including 40 in Indiana. The company is currently hiring for positions, including sales, management, customer service, accounting and human resources, among others.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Kennected up to more than $4 million in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

“With Indiana’s best in the Midwest ranking for entrepreneur friendliness, we’re committed to providing the business-friendly environment and skilled workforce that companies like Kennected need to thrive,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “Indiana’s reputation as a tech hub continues to grow thanks to companies like Kennected choosing to invest and grow in Indiana.”

Kennected was recently nominated for the Startup of the Year Award at this year’s TechPoint Mira Awards.