IPS names Teacher of the Year winners

DaMeisha Fleming of James Whitcomb Riley 43 receives a group hug from her students after being named IPS Teacher of the Year representing the primary school category. (photo courtesy of IPS)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis Public Schools has named two Teacher of the Year winners for 2022. The district says it is the first time there have been two winners representing the elementary school and secondary school categories.

DaMeisha Fleming, a first grade teacher at James Whitcomb Riley School 43, earned the award in the elementary school category. She has previously taught fourth and fifth grades, and IPS says she also coaches sports and tutors students.

Paige Sjoerdsma teaches middle school English Language Arts at Butler Lab School 55 and received the award in the secondary school category. She previously taught kindergarten through third grades and is a founding member of the IPS/Butler Lab School’s Racial Equity Team.

“Sjoerdsma and Fleming represent the district’s best in effective teaching, excellent instruction, and outstanding accomplishments in the class,” IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said in written remarks.

The winners were nominated by their respective principals and selected by a committee of peers.