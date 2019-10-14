Jobs announcement set for Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — State and local officials Tuesday will make an economic development announcement in Plainfield.

Few details are available; however. the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said executives from Virginia-based nonprofit LifeNet Health will attend.

LifeNet Health is a regenerative medicine company that serves as an organ procurement organization, tissue bank and “bio-implant” supplier, according to its website. The nonprofit bills itself as the “world’s largest provider of bio-implants and organs for transplantation by advancing the field of tissue engineering.”

In addition to its Virginia headquarters, the company has locations in Washington, Florida and Austria.

Elaine Bedel, president of the state’s economic development corporation, will join Plainfield Town Council President Robin Brandgard and LifeNet Health officials for the announcement set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.