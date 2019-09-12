Manchester University to address Indiana nursing shortage

NORTH MANCHESTER (Inside INdiana Business) — To address the growing need for nurses, Manchester University plans to build an undergraduate nursing program for the small liberal arts college in North Manchester. The university says its long-term goal is to develop a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, preparing students to sit for their licensing examination to become a registered nurse.

A former nurse, health administrator and educator from South Carolina was hired to be the school’s first director for the nursing program. Beth Schultz will be joining the Manchester faculty. Most recently she was the undergraduate chair for the Anderson University School of Nursing in Anderson, South Carolina.

Schultz was a faculty member when Anderson established its nursing program in 2012.

“Nursing education has evolved over 20 years, and I have been inspired to look for ways to educate our students that will better prepare them to provide compassionate, high-quality patient care,” Schultz said.

Manchester offers a doctorate in pharmacy and masters degree in both pharmacogenomics and athletic training. The school says a nursing program is a natural fit.

“The need is now, and it’s growing,” said Lea Johnson, vice president for health science initiatives. Johnson and Schultz will work together to build the program with a goal to begin the studies in 2021. Johnson says Parkview Health system of Fort Wayne has been supportive.

“We look forward to having our nursing students benefit from a rich clinical experience – through the hospitals in the Parkview system as well as other excellent clinical opportunities in the region,” said Johnson.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says nurses are one of the most in-demand jobs in the state right now.