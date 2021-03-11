Marian, Indy Center offering learning opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Marian University is partnering with the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center in Indianapolis to provide educational opportunities for adults. The partners are offering High School Equivalency and English Language Learner classes beginning this month.

The in-person classes are being held at the West Morris Street Free Methodist Church in Indianapolis on each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

MRNC Manager of employment and enrichment services Tammy Thomas says the center is proud to have a partnership with Marian University.

“Marian shares the vision and values of MRNC in providing help, hope and opportunity to the community and does an amazing job assisting individuals with earning an HSE,” said Thomas.

Classes are being taught by Marian University instructors.