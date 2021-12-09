Inside INdiana Business

Muncie looking to attract remote workers

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The city of Muncie is joining a host of others throughout the country looking to attract remote workers. The city says it is partnering with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Indianapolis-based TMap to market the Delaware County city to those looking to relocate.

Through TMap’s website, MakeMyMove.com, the city expects to recruit up to 45 remote workers and their families to relocate to Muncie over the next five years. The city is offering a $5,000 incentive for eligible individuals who move to Muncie.

Mayor Dan Ridenour says the city has been working with TMap since August to put together a marketing campaign for Muncie.

“We have a great community in Muncie,” Ridenour said. “This MakeMyMove Program has had considerable success in cities like ours. It is a great way to highlight that we are cost effective, have a large university, that we are the retail, entertainment and education hub of East Central Indiana with a focus on park improvements. MakeMyMove says it allows people to get paid to do what they love in a place that you love. I believe Muncie is that place.”

The city says it is working with the state to fund the effort with both contributing $250,000.