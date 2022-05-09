Inside INdiana Business

Nursing home operator leaving 8 locations

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.

Miller’s attributes the move to “changing business terms and conditions” with the owner of the properties, Highgate Capital Investments/Aurora Health Network.

The company says its operating leases are set to be terminated on June 30 with the owner contracting and appointing a new operator the following day.

The change will affect employees at the following Miller’s Merry Manor locations:

1500 Grant St, Huntington (80 employees)

8400 Clearvista Place, Indianapolis (65 employees)

787 N. Detroit, LaGrange (67 employees)

317 Blair Pke, Peru (60 employees)

612 E. 11th St., Rushville (68 employees)

505 W. Wolfe St., Sullivan (76 employees)

300 Fairgrounds Rd., Tipton (161 employees)

300 N Washington, Wakarusa (114 employees)

While the affected employees will technically be laid off as a result of the change, Miller’s says it will offer assistance with the new operator in the re-hiring process for the employees.