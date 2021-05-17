Inside INdiana Business

Rahal Letterman Lanigan to break ground on HQ

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Executives from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will Tuesday afternoon break ground on the company’s new global headquarters in Zionsville. The racing team is invest $20 million into the 100,000-square-foot facility, with plans to add up to 73 jobs by the end of 2024.

Plans for the project were first announced in October. RLL says the new facility will allow it to consolidate its INDYCAR operations in Brownsburg and its International Motor Sports Association operations in Ohio under one roof.

The facility is being built in the Creekside Corporate Park in Zionsville. Originally, the project was slated for completion in the spring of 2022, however the beginning of construction was delayed by several months.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron will be on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.