Startup moves into Zionsville Town Hall

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Zionsville-based startup is expanding its presence in the Boone County town. 120WaterAudit has signed an agreement to lease space in the Zionsville Town Hall that is specifically dedicated to businesses from the zWORKS coworking space.

Known as zWORKS 2.0, the space is designed to accommodate businesses that have graduated out of zWORKS, but are not yet ready for standalone office space. The area on the second floor of the town hall includes three office suites, a conference room, a break room and close access to all Zionsville Town Hall conference rooms.

120WaterAudit provides cloud-based software and managed services to help government agencies, public water systems and schools, among other clients, manage their drinking water programs. The company recently completed a $7 million Series A round of funding.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our team and footprint in Zionsville,” Megan Glover, co-founder and chief executive officer of 120WaterAudit, said in a news release. “Zionsville has been a great partner for 120WaterAudit as we’ve grown the business and we appreciate the continued support.”

Zionsville Mayor Tim Haak said, when the town hall was being designed, the zWORKS 2.0 space was an important element to be included. 120WaterAudit is the second business to take up space in zWORKS 2.0. The company will lease the space on a month-to-month basis.