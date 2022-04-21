Inside INdiana Business

The Crossing partners with Conexus

The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship. (stock image from The Crossing website)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship has opened a manufacturing skills lab at its campus in Frankfort. The center will use curriculum and equipment provided by Catapult Indiana, a career training program developed by Conexus Indiana, the state’s advanced manufacturing initiative.

The Crossing is an alternative high school that helps high school and adult students get a second chance at education. There are eight campuses across the state.

Catapult Indiana is a 160-hour training program that teaches broadly applicable advanced manufacturing skills through classroom instruction and simulated work experiences.

Conexus says the program placed on average 85% of its graduates in advanced manufacturing jobs.

“Not only does the advanced manufacturing sector pay well above the family standard of living, but it offers health and retirement benefits and is one of the few sectors that promotes from within, offering a true career ladder for those with less than a four-year college education,” said Brad Rhorer, chief talent programs officer with Conexus Indiana.

Conexus says The Crossing in Frankfort has an internship program with NHK Seating, a manufacturer of seats for Subaru of Indiana Automotive.

Through Catapult, students will have the opportunity to train, intern with NHK and other manufacturers in the community and earn full time employment upon graduation.