Inside INdiana Business

The Garage announces new concepts for spring

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis has unveiled its new lineup of tenants opening this spring. The Garage says the offerings are a mix of new tenants and additional concepts from existing tenants.

The Garage opened in January 2021 as part of the $300 million renovation of the former Coca-Cola bottling plant along Mass Ave. in Indy.

Wisconsin-based Geronimo Hospitality Group will add its third bar concept at The Garage with Great Legs Wine Bar, the food hall’s first wine bar destination. The company already has a Hard Truth Distillery and Axle’s Garage Tap at the food hall.

Three additional tenants are opening new concepts this spring. J’s Lobster will debut Paladar, a Cuban sandwich concept. Gaucho’s Fire will debut the Latin-American skewer concept Sal & Pimenta. And, the family behind Azucar Morena will open Panadas, an over-the-counter empanada restaurant.

Additionally, a brand new tenant to The Garage will include Yamallama, a delicatessen featuring salads, soups and deli-style sandwiches.

“In only one year of operation, The Garage has established itself as an Indianapolis’ staple and go-to destination for gatherings,” said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer for Geronimo Hospitality Group, which operates The Garage. “The response from the city has allowed our tenants to thrive in a mixed-use environment, providing the opportunity for some existing tenants to launch new, first-time concepts. We’re eager to see what’s possible in the next calendar year.”

The Garage says Great Legs will open in April with the other tenants scheduled to open in June.