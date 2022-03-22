Inside INdiana Business

Work begins on new Fort Wayne ER

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Lutheran Health Network has broken ground on a multi-million-dollar healthcare facility. The building on the city’s northeast side will include a freestanding emergency department and primary care offices.

The two-story, 25,000-square-foot facility is being built at 6515 Stellhorn Road.

The 24/7 emergency room will be located on the first floor and feature nine exam rooms, including a negative airflow room to contain airborne infections, a major treatment room, an onsite laboratory and diagnostic imaging.

The second floor will house the primary care offices that will include 18 exam rooms to accommodate up to six physicians, who will also have access to the ER’s lab and imaging services as needed.

The health system did not provide a specific dollar figure for the project or say how many jobs would be created. The facility is expected to be complete in early 2023.