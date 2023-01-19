International

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern to resign, cites lack of energy for reelection

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during her post-Cabinet media update at Parliament on April 6, 2020, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Mark Mitchell/Getty Images via CNN)

(CNN) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will stand down as leader before Feb. 7, saying she doesn’t believe she has the energy to seek reelection in the October polls.

“Nearing the end of the year I thought I really need to give myself the summer to really consider whether or not I have what it takes to continue,” she said at a news conference. “Once I realized that I didn’t, I knew unfortunately there wasn’t much alternative other than to hand over now.”

She added that she expects a new prime minister to be sworn in on Feb. 7, though “depending on the process that could be earlier. So that’s something that I’ll work through with the new leader.”

The general election will be on Oct. 14.

Ardern has been prime minister since 2017, and won reelection in 2020.