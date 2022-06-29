International

Ukraine’s president: Russia has become ‘a terrorist’ state

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of becoming “a terrorist” state carrying out “daily terrorist acts” and is urging Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations.

In a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the U.N. to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable.

Zelenskyy cited the U.N. Charter’s provision on expelling members. Russia’s expulsion from the 193-member United Nations, however, is virtually impossible because it could use its Security Council veto to block any attempt to oust it.