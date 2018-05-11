IPS bans substitute teacher amid complaint about comment to 8th-grader

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools has banned substitute teacher from serving in the district after an allegation of inappropriate talking to a student.

An IPS spokeswoman said the investigation is continuing after a complaint was filed earlier this week.

A parent of an eighth-grader at Northwest Middle School said the substitute teacher made an inappropriate comment about her daughter’s chest.

The substitute teacher does not work for IPS but is employed by a contractor, Parallel Education Division. The business that provides substitute teachers did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the teacher.

IPS did release the following statement: “Indianapolis Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving a substitute teacher at Northwest Middle School. All of the necessary reports were filed immediately and an active investigation is underway. No further information is available at this time.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: