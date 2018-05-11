IPS bans substitute teacher amid complaint about comment to 8th-grader

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools has banned substitute teacher from serving in the district after an allegation of inappropriate talking to a student.

An IPS spokeswoman said the investigation is continuing after a complaint was filed earlier this week.

A parent of an eighth-grader at Northwest Middle School said the substitute teacher made an inappropriate comment about her daughter’s chest.

The substitute teacher does not work for IPS but is employed by a contractor, Parallel Education Division. The business that provides substitute teachers did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the teacher.

IPS did release the following statement: “Indianapolis Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving a substitute teacher at Northwest Middle School. All of the necessary reports were filed immediately and an active investigation is underway. No further information is available at this time.”