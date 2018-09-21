Jogger shot in west side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman jogging in a residential area on the west side was struck by a stray bullet that came from a disturbance in the area, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports.

Police were first called about 8 p.m. on a theft report that was later changed to a “shots fired” call. Police were called to the 5800 block of Sunwood Drive, but the jogger was hit by the bullet nearby on Allendale Drive.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately known.

Police investigated the scene and had left by 10 p.m.