INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Home cost

The median home value in Indiana is $141,000.

The $95 per square foot, which was the 7th lowest.

And the five-year value change is 15%.

Today, the median American home value is $217,600 or 3.6 times the median annual household income of $60,336.

Grubhub

Grubhub is being accused of overcharging restaurants.

The food ordering and delivery company, which also owns Seamless, has been accused of charging restaurants fees of up to $9 for phone calls from customers.

Grubhub says they are isolated incidents.

Corn farmers

America’s corn, soy and wheat farmers are having a terrible year.

Heavy rains and floods across the growing regions have destroyed crops, and farmers have missed planting windows.

Since the start of April, America’s corn belt has faced record precipitation, according to the Commodity Weather Group.

China tariffs

Trade talks with China are back on track.

They have been on hold for two months.

In return for getting China back on the bargaining table, President Trump agreed to hold off on new tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, and China agreed to buy more U.S. farm goods.