Lawrence hosts latest Safe Haven Baby Boxes installation

Lawrence, Indiana, Fire Department on Dec. 28, 2023, blessed the 191st Safe Haven Baby Boxes installation in the United States. (Provided Photo/Lawrence Fire Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Fire Department on Thursday blessed the 191st Safe Haven Baby Boxes installation in the United States.

It’s the 112th installation in Indiana.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes were designed to fill the void in the Safe Haven movement as the only organization in the nation dedicated to providing an anonymous-surrender option for mothers in crisis.

The blessing of the newest box on Thursday honored Baby Amelia, an infant who was abandoned and found deceased in Indiana in 2014.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

