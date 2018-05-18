Lebanon Schools adds cameras to buses’ exteriors

The Lebanon Community School Corp.’s school board recently approved spending $44,000 to buy 39 stop arm cameras.

District transportation Director Becky Nichols says bus drivers have long complained about motorists running past stop arms, and the problem is only getting worse in the city about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The cameras will be fitted on each of the district’s 36 daily route buses and a few alternate buses, The Lebanon Reporter reports.

Nichols says the cameras will be installed over the summer. The images they capture will be sent to Boone County prosecutors for possible charges against motorists.