Less humid Thursday, storm chances through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Feels fantastic this morning with temperatures in the 60s and lower humidity. Highs climb into the upper 70s today with several rain chances the next few days.

TODAY: Less humid through the day today. We will see a few clouds around the state with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in southern Indiana. Much of the metro area should be dry today but a few clouds are possible at times today.

Highs climb into the upper 70s for the afternoon. Overall it will be a great day with lower humidity , a few clouds and highs near normal.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies tonight and another comfortably cool one. Lows fall into the low and middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Much of Friday will be dry. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon but especially later in the evening hours.

A scattered shower or storm is possible in the early afternoon but later in the evening a line of showers and storms will move across the state. This line may produce some strong to severe thunderstorms. We are under a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center which is a level 2 out of a level 5.

Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 80s which is a little above normal for this time of the year.

WEEKEND FORECAST

All eyes will be on the forecast this weekend as the Pacers and Racers take on the city. A few spotty showers will be possible early Saturday morning. Otherwise much of Saturday will be dry. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

On Sunday we are tracking a system that moves across the state. This one will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The first rain chance will be early on with the warm front lifting northward. It all depends on if the warm front has enough moisture to work with. The second will come when the cold front moves through. There may be enough dry time to get the Indy 500 in before the second wave of rain begins.

Highs on Sunday will climb into the upper 70s.

Memorial Day has a chance for showers and storms with highs in the 70s.