Live: Daybreak coverage from Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is finally here and Daybreak has all of your coverage live from the track!
We’ll have full interviews, round the clock coverage and live updates just before the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 kicks off.
Watch all the live coverage before the race kicks off above!
Schedule for today:
- 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Ticket and credential office opens
- 6:00 a.m. – Public gates open
- 6:00 a.m. – 12:19 p.m. – IMS Midway opens
- 7:00 a.m. – Snake Pit gates open
- 8:00 a.m. – Parade of Bands
- 8:30 a.m. – 09:55 a.m. – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks
- 9:00 a.m. – 500 Festival Princess Parade Laps
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Celebrity Red Carpet at Pagoda Plaza
- 10:05 a.m. – “On the Banks of the Wabash” performed by the Purdue University Band
- 10:28 a.m. – Green Flag delivered by IU Health Helicopter in Turn 1
- 10:35 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers Laps
- 10:55 a.m. – Historic Race Car Laps
- 11:34 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
- 11:43 a.m. – Military March
- 11:45 a.m. – “America the Beautiful”
- 11:47 a.m. – Military Address delivered by General Joseph Lengyel
- 11:54 a.m. – Presentation of Colors
- 11:53 a.m. – Invocation delivered by Archbishop Charles Thompson
- 11:55 a.m. – “Taps”
- 11:57 a.m. – “God Bless America” performed by Jon McLaughlin
- 11:59 a.m. – National Anthem performed by Kelly Clarkson
- 12:01 p.m. – Flyover
- 12:11 p.m. – “Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison
- 12:12 p.m. – “Drivers Start Your Engines”
- 12:19 p.m. – 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil
- 03:30 p.m. – Snake Pit Gates Close
- 05:00 p.m. – Public Gates Close