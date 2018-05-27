Live: Daybreak coverage from Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is finally here and Daybreak has all of your coverage live from the track!

We’ll have full interviews, round the clock coverage and live updates just before the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 kicks off.

Watch all the live coverage before the race kicks off above!

Schedule for today:

5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Ticket and credential office opens

6:00 a.m. – Public gates open

6:00 a.m. – 12:19 p.m. – IMS Midway opens

7:00 a.m. – Snake Pit gates open

8:00 a.m. – Parade of Bands

8:30 a.m. – 09:55 a.m. – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks

9:00 a.m. – 500 Festival Princess Parade Laps

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Celebrity Red Carpet at Pagoda Plaza

10:05 a.m. – “On the Banks of the Wabash” performed by the Purdue University Band

10:28 a.m. – Green Flag delivered by IU Health Helicopter in Turn 1

10:35 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers Laps

10:55 a.m. – Historic Race Car Laps

11:34 a.m. – Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

11:43 a.m. – Military March

11:45 a.m. – “America the Beautiful”

11:47 a.m. – Military Address delivered by General Joseph Lengyel

11:54 a.m. – Presentation of Colors

11:53 a.m. – Invocation delivered by Archbishop Charles Thompson

11:55 a.m. – “Taps”

11:57 a.m. – “God Bless America” performed by Jon McLaughlin

11:59 a.m. – National Anthem performed by Kelly Clarkson

12:01 p.m. – Flyover

12:11 p.m. – “Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison

12:12 p.m. – “Drivers Start Your Engines”

12:19 p.m. – 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil

03:30 p.m. – Snake Pit Gates Close

05:00 p.m. – Public Gates Close

APP USERS: Click here to stream