1 dead after crash on I-465 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a crash on Indianapolis’ south side Saturday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Crews were called to Interstate 465 near Madison Avenue sometime before 10 p.m. on a report of a crash, ISP says.

ISP said westbound lanes are closed and estimates it will take until midnight for them to reopen.

Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 65, according to ISP.