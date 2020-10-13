1 dead after head-on collision in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following a head-on collision in Noblesville on Monday.

The Noblesville Police Department said officers were called to Hague Road and Fox Chase Drive at 3:19 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw a southbound Honda Accord cross over into the northbound lanes of Hague Road, crashing head-on into a northbound Chevrolet Trailblazer.

35-year-old Julian Duke of Fishers was driving the Honda, according to police. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a Noblesville hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 76-year-old John Bredenkamp of Noblesville, was sent to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

An accident reconstruction team was sent to the scene.

Hague Road was closed for about two hours for the investigation.

No other information has been released.